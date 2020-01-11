PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $6,994.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,123.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.01761216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.47 or 0.03315528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00596894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00736494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00068237 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00421439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,164,659 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

