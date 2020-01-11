Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.47. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 90 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 674.64%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

