Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.44. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,811,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

