Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,921,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,243 shares.The stock last traded at $0.84 and had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Proteon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.85% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

