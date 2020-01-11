Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.81.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,014. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.