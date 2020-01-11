Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.81.
PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $38,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $360,742 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,014. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 60.26%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
