PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.45.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.