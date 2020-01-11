PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 49.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $79,115.00 and $24.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00053278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00078254 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,161.88 or 1.00218440 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00053816 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001669 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 970,804,474 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

