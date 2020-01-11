Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Q BioMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:QBIO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 5.31. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q BioMed will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

