Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT Lowered to $36.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QGEN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.55.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,718,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 28.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 134.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

