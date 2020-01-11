Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

QIWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qiwi in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Qiwi stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 656,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Qiwi had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.99 EPS. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qiwi by 311.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

