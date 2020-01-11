QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QTS. KeyCorp upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 642,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

