Quant Price Tops $2.95 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00036620 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00330673 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012425 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002769 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012540 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

