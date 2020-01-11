Quanta Utility Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $809.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $809.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00038179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05852431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035426 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

