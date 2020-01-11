Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 615,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,595. Radius Health has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Radius Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Radius Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Radius Health by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.