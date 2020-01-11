RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 65,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04.
About RAKUTEN INC/ADR
Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.