RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 65,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,114. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

