Rapids Reaches Market Cap of $979,966.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Rapids has a market cap of $979,966.00 and $343.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.01919829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00185981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,138,509,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,385,927,314 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

