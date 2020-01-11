RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 51,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,257. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $412.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

