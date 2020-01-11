RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) Announces Dividend of GBX 33

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from RDL Realisation’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RDL Realisation stock opened at GBX 169.75 ($2.23) on Friday. RDL Realisation has a 1-year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 556 ($7.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 286.58.

About RDL Realisation

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

