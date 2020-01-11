RED (RED) Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,288.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. RED has a total market cap of $224,495.00 and approximately $33,288.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00599725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000433 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

