Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, SVP Andrew Blake Cutrer sold 1,000 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red River Bancshares (RRBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.