ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $20.86 million and $45,604.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Bittrex, YoBit and Bisq. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00799805 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00206854 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004596 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001694 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

