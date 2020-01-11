Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 135,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,573. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Remark will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

