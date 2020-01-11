Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 920,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,346. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

