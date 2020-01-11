RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

REDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Shares of REDU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 32,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,112. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $398.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after buying an additional 142,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 238,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 52,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.