Robotina Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107,501.00 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Robotina has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $107,501.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.01987601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00184903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00119548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

