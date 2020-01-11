Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.82. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of Royal Mail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders have bought 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890 over the last 90 days.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

