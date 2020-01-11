RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 176 ($2.32).

Shares of RPS stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 168.80 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 101,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

