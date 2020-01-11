Rubies (RBIES) Price Hits $0.0044

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. During the last week, Rubies has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $45,878.00 and $193.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006943 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

