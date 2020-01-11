Ruff Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $925,400.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $925,400.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

