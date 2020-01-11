RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €22.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.34 ($32.95).

Shares of RWE stock traded up €1.76 ($2.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €29.26 ($34.02). The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,366 shares. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

