Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.79 and last traded at $96.18, 820,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 464,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 52.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 268,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

