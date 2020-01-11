Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.79 and last traded at $96.18, 820,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 464,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 52.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 268,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
