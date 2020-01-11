Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $132,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 726.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.