SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 372,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PER stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. SandRidge Permian Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

