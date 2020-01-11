Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 162,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

