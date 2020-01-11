Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 743.75 ($9.78).

Several brokerages recently commented on SNN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON:SNN traded down GBX 33 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 646 ($8.50). The stock had a trading volume of 119,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $946.62 million and a PE ratio of 70.99. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 669.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 606.70.

In other news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 18,258 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £100,053.84 ($131,615.15).

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

