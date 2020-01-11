SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.05 ($151.22).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of ETR:SAP traded up €0.60 ($0.70) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €123.76 ($143.91). 1,464,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a 12 month low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.84.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.