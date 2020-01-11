Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.68.

SAR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 189,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $291.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

