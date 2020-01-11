SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,134.11 ($41.23).

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,268 ($42.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,308.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,074.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1-year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46).

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

