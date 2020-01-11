SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.57 ($10.73).

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of LON SGRO traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 870.20 ($11.45). 2,346,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 880.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 808.85.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

