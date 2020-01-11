Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $54,420.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 74,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,661.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,552,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.