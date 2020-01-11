Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.80.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $154.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

