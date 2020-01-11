Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010769 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008016 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, GDAC, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

