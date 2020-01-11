Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer George Malikotsis Sells 100 Shares

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of Senvest Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total transaction of C$18,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,905,361.

George Malikotsis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, George Malikotsis sold 300 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.70, for a total transaction of C$53,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.51, for a total transaction of C$16,651.00.

SEC traded down C$1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$181.25. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353. Senvest Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$156.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$201.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $469.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$7.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.87 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.