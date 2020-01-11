Sessia Price Tops $0.18 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002160 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2.25 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sessia Token Profile

Sessia is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,897,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

