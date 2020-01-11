Seven West Media (ASX:SWM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Seven West Media Ltd (ASX:SWM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.32. Seven West Media shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 355,801 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 634.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $482.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Seven West Media Company Profile (ASX:SWM)

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-media company in Australia. It operates through four segments: Television, The West, Pacific, and Other Business and New Ventures. The company produces and operates commercial television programming and stations. It also publishes newspapers and insert magazines in Western Australia; Quokka, a weekly classified advertising publication; and magazines in print and digital editions.

