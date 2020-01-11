Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

SCVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

SCVL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.84. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,434 shares in the company, valued at $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

