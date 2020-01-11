Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,138.89 ($28.14).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,040 ($26.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,084.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,076.21. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

