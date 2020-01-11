Short Interest in CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Drops By 41.7%

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

CBMB opened at $14.16 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

