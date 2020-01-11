Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Decreases By 49.5%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CULP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Culp alerts:

CULP stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Culp has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Culp by 22.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Culp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 53.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.