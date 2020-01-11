Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Drops By 35.4%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the December 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Dynagas LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

